’Miracle’ Machias teen raising money for the NICU for the third straight Christmas

MACHIAS, Maine (WABI) - Machias High School freshman MacKenzie Schors is once again collecting donations to give back to families in the Neonatal Intensive Care Unit at Northern Light Eastern Maine Medical Center for the holidays.

She’s hoping to raise money and is collecting blankets, hats, and onesies, all to go along with the hand made Christmas ornaments she makes to give to patients in the NICU every year. MacKenzie spent 100 days in the NICU herself when she was born and has been fundraising for the NICU during the holidays for the last three years.

“We haven’t been able to do our normal fundraising activities this year because of COVID,” said Wendy Schors, MacKenzie’s mom. “We just haven’t been able to do that, so she’s hopeful that she’ll be able to get enough donations that she’ll be able to provide every family with a gift card to the cafeteria.”

”I’m excited to do it, and it’s always one of my favorite things,” MacKenzie said. “Fundraising in itself is one of my favorite things. I love being able to do community service, so it makes me really happy being able to do this project.”

If you’d like to donate, you can reach out to MacKenzie or her mom on their facebook page, MacKenzie’s Miracles.

Copyright 2020 WABI. All rights reserved.