Mainly Cloudy & Milder Today

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - Some sunshine possible this morning, otherwise mostly cloudy skies expected later in the day as a cold front is just up to our north and west. Temperatures will run a couple degrees above average for this time of the year with highs in the 30s to lower 40s. This cold front will eventually pass the state tonight. With that, mostly cloudy skies. Lows will fall back to the 20s for most, low 30s along the coast.

High pressure north of the Great Lakes region will bring us a cooler day tomorrow with highs in the 30s. It will stay on the cloudy side as there is a storm system that will approach from the southwest. The main area of low pressure will push through the Eastern Great Lakes and rain, snow and mix will develop throughout the state Saturday evening. The precipitation amounts and wind gusts will not be nearly as high as the past storm. It will stay mainly snow across the far north. Central Maine will likely see a mixture of rain, snow, sleet and freezing rain which may cause slippery travel Sunday morning. In the Bangor area, down towards the coast, it will be mainly rain with this system. The precipitation moves out throughout the morning on Sunday from south to north with mainly cloudy skies for the afternoon. Highs on Sunday will top out in the 30s inland, low 40s near the coast. Partly to mostly cloudy skies expected Monday as a weakening cold front approaches from the northwest. Highs on Monday will top out in the 30s. A strong area of high pressure builds in Tuesday to our northwest. This will drag in much colder air throughout the state with mostly sunny skies. Highs will only top out in the 20s.

Today: Some sun possible this morning, otherwise mostly cloudy skies. Highs will top out in the 30s to low 40s.

Tonight: Mostly cloudy skies. Lows will drop back to the 20s to lower 30s.

Saturday: Cloudy skies throughout the day. Highs will run in the 40s. Rain, snow and mix will develop Saturday evening and continue throughout the night. Winds NW at 5-10 mph. Winds during the storm will only gust 20-25 mph.

Sunday: Morning snow and mix north, rain south. This clears out during the morning from south to north with mainly cloudy skies for the afternoon. Highs will top out in the 30s to near 40 degrees.

Monday: Partly cloudy skies. Highs will run in the 30s.

Tuesday: Mostly sunny and colder. Highs will top out in the 20s.

