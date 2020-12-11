Advertisement

Maine men’s hockey fired up for opening series at UNH

Black Bears play Friday at 6 PM on NESN+
By Eric Gullickson
Published: Dec. 11, 2020 at 12:12 AM EST|Updated: 57 minutes ago
ORONO, Maine (WABI) - Both UMaine hockey teams are at New Hampshire this weekend. The women play at 1 PM Friday. The men open the season at 6 PM Friday.

UMaine was to host, but due to state guidelines for indoor gatherings, they weren’t allowed. After last hockey season ended before they could play the playoffs the Bears don’t care where, as long as they get to play.

“We spent all this time hoping for the day when we could put on the Maine jersey and have a game,” says UMaine head coach Red Gendron, “Well guess what guys? It’s here! I’m fired up. I’m fired up about that. I’ll worry about the details later.”

The details, like who is going to start in goal after Jeremy Swayman turned pro, Red is keeping those details to himself.

“If I put any one of the three into the net,” says Gendron, “I will feel confident that we have a chance to win.”

He also needs to find where his goalscoring will come from. After two of their point leaders, Tim Doherty and Mitch Fossier moved on.

“It creates more opportunity for the Ed Tralmack’s, the Adam Dawe’s, the Benny Poisson’s,” says Gendron, “other guys we feel can contribute offensively.”

Opening the season against your biggest rivals is no small task.

“Two teams extraordinarily excited to play,” says Red.

Very different with now fans in the building for the series.

“For the players, it is certainly helpful when things are not going well,” says Gendron, “It doesn’t make a play, it doesn’t throw a check, and it doesn’t score a goal. So, a lot of it has to do with you just getting in a place where you know I’m playing hockey.”

Red knows one thing, he has no clue how the games will play out.

“It’s a Forrest Gump problem, life is like a box of chocolates you never know what you’re going to get,” says Gendron.

Both UMaine men’s hockey games will be shown live on NESN+.

