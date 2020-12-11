Local ski areas set to open over the next few weeks

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - Ski areas are starting to open around the state. Sugarloaf and Sunday River have been open a little while now.

For the first time in years Rangeley’s Saddleback Mountain opens Tuesday. They are allowing hike in skiing in some areas right now. Hermon and Camden Snow Bowl both have announced expected opening dates weather permitting. Hermon plans to open on December 19th. Camden hopes to open December 26th.

