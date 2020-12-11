Advertisement

Local ski areas set to open over the next few weeks

Saddleback Mountain opens Tuesday
Local ski areas set to open over the next few weeks
Local ski areas set to open over the next few weeks
By Eric Gullickson
Published: Dec. 11, 2020 at 12:05 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - Ski areas are starting to open around the state. Sugarloaf and Sunday River have been open a little while now.

For the first time in years Rangeley’s Saddleback Mountain opens Tuesday. They are allowing hike in skiing in some areas right now. Hermon and Camden Snow Bowl both have announced expected opening dates weather permitting. Hermon plans to open on December 19th. Camden hopes to open December 26th.

Copyright 2020 WABI. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A Jackson Lab security vehicle blocks traffic on Lower Main Street in Bar Harbor Thursday.
Pedestrian struck and killed in Bar Harbor
New coronavirus statistics released by Maine CDC for Wednesday, December 10th
Maine reporting more than 400 new cases of coronavirus for the third time this week
State to provide one-time $600 payment to Mainers unemployed due to COVID-19
Crews were called to Yoder's Custom Sawing on the Bolstridge Road around 7:30 p.m. to find fire...
Multiple crews fight fire at Corinna sawmill Wednesday night

Latest News

Maine men's hockey fired up for opening series at UNH
Maine men’s hockey fired up for opening series at UNH
UMaine women’s basketball opens the season with road win over Providence
UMaine women's basketball set to open the season
UMaine women’s basketball set to open the season
UMaine men's hockey relieved by return to play announcement
UMaine men’s hockey relieved by return to play announcement