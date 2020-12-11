Advertisement

Gov. Mills issues new executive order to require face masks in all indoor public spaces

Governor Mills signed the new executive order Friday.
The strengthened mask requirement affects all indoor public spaces regardless of type or size.
The strengthened mask requirement affects all indoor public spaces regardless of type or size.
By WABI News Desk
Published: Dec. 11, 2020 at 2:38 PM EST|Updated: 1 hours ago
AUGUSTA, Maine (WABI) - Face coverings are now required in all indoor public spaces in the state.

Governor Mills signed the new executive order Friday.

The strengthened requirements include all indoor public spaces regardless of type or size.

The order states owners and operators are not allowed to let people in if they are not wearing masks.

Previous executive orders required mask enforcement in some but not all public settings.

During Friday afternoon’s Maine CDC briefing, Mills discussed what those dealing with non mask wearers should do.

“First of all, I would leave the store if there were people in there without masks,” she said. “I wouldn’t want to expose myself to that possible spread of the virus. Secondly, call the manager. Thirdly, call the local police. And try to use family persuasion, but if that fails, then call the police. We have tools in the toolbox, an extensive number of tools in the toolbox and we are ready to use them.”

“Governor Mills and I have spent some time in the last few days working with retailers, the Retail Association of Maine, Dana Connors is in the Chamber of Commerce, really trying to look at effective solutions to protect employees, to protect consumers, and to keep business capacity as high as possible,” said Heather Johnson, Commissioner of the Department of Economic Development. “So, I think this is a really good step for that.”

Mills says she expects law enforcement to be fully ready to enforce this executive order.

She says they took an oath to uphold the law, and this is a law.

