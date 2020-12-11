Food drive in Pittsfield helps locals in need

PITTSFIELD, Maine (WABI) - Helping Mainers in need.

That was the reason behind a food drive outside of Bud’s Shop n’ Save in Pittsfield on Thursday.

Several law enforcement agencies teamed up to make sure to help meet the needs of people in the Pittsfield and Palmyra areas.

Volunteers also helped collect items to give back to local food pantries.

Hundreds of items were donated.

Organizers say they’re not surprised the community really showed up to meet the need.

“They would come out with a whole shopping cart full, so it’s pretty amazing, makes you feel good that people are that generous,” Don Goodwin, with the Pittsfield Food Pantry.

Pittsfield Police Chief, Pete Bickmore, said, “Working together with our counterparts from other law enforcement agencies we’re all out here for the same thing. We wanna try to help the people who are in need. It’ll help reduce crime, hopefully, give people the food they need”

People also donated gift cards and cash.

If you missed out on Thursday- there are still ways you can help out like dropping off items to Pittsfield PD or the town’s food pantry.

Bickmore said they are working with the Somerset County Sheriff’s Office and State Police and other law enforcement agencies.

So you can drop off donations to Maine State Police or the Somerset County Sheriff’s Office.

Copyright 2020 WABI. All rights reserved.