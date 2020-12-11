Advertisement

First Mainers could be vaccinated for coronavirus next week

Dr. Nirav Shah says the state put in its second order Friday for vaccines from the US CDC.
The first people in Maine could be vaccinated for the coronavirus as early as next week.
By Brian Sullivan
Published: Dec. 11, 2020 at 4:10 PM EST|Updated: 1 hours ago
BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - The first people in Maine could be vaccinated for the coronavirus as early as next week.

That’s a tentative timeline given by the head of the Maine CDC.

Dr. Nirav Shah says the state put in its second order Friday for vaccines from the US CDC.

The order of 37,850 doses would be for week two of the vaccinations.

The week one order was for 12,675.

“Those represent the first doses that would be needed as part of the series,” Shah explained. “Operation Warp Speed and the US CDC have additionally told us that they will on their end keep or hold back the second doses and send those to us at the appropriate week when they would be needed for administration. That’s what I’ve been told thus far, and we are building our planning assumptions around that.”

The first order of the vaccine is from Pfizer which requires extreme cold storage.

The second order is made up of both Pfizer and Moderna vaccines.

The Moderna vaccine does not require the same cold storage.

Both vaccines still need federal approval.

Shah added that roughly 50,000 vaccines they have “ordered” are what Maine qualifies for through a national program.

Saying if they could, they would as for much more.

