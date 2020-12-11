Ellsworth teacher arrested for sexual contact with student

ELLSWORTH, Maine (WABI) -An Ellsworth teacher has been arrested, accused of having sexual contact with a student since March.

Police say 24-year-old Adam Hitchcock of Bangor is charged with Unlawful Sexual Contact.

Police say an investigation began after the Ellsworth School Department received an allegation of inappropriate contact between Hitchcock and a 15-year-old student.

Authorities believe it’s an isolated incident.

They are asking parents to speak with their children and report any inappropriate conduct to police and school authorities.

Reports can be made to the Police Department in person or by phone at 207-667-2133, and to the Superintendent’s office by phone at 207-664-7100.

