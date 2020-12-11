Department of Education releases color coded system for schools; Somerset county returns to green

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - The Department of Education has changed is color coded system on school safety during the pandemic to movoing Somerset County back to a green designation.

York, Androscoggin and Oxford remain at a yellow designation.

A yellow designation suggests an elevated risk of COVID-19 spread and schools should consider hybrid learning.

The moves comes on another triple digit day of coronavirus cases in Maine.

All other counties remain green - indicating in-person instruction is safe. But education officials says they will keep a close eye on Cumberland and Kennebec for a rise in coronavirus cases there.

