Department of Education releases color coded system for schools; Somerset county returns to green

By WABI News Desk
Published: Dec. 11, 2020 at 1:43 PM EST|Updated: 45 minutes ago
BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - The Department of Education has changed is color coded system on school safety during the pandemic to movoing Somerset County back to a green designation.

York, Androscoggin and Oxford remain at a yellow designation.

A yellow designation suggests an elevated risk of COVID-19 spread and schools should consider hybrid learning.

The moves comes on another triple digit day of coronavirus cases in Maine.

All other counties remain green - indicating in-person instruction is safe. But education officials says they will keep a close eye  on Cumberland and Kennebec for a rise in coronavirus cases there.

