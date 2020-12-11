Advertisement

Death investigation at Bangor home

Police say at this time, it appears to be an isolated incident
Detectives and evidence technicians from the Bangor Police Department actively investigating death at home.(WABI TV)
By WABI News Desk
Published: Dec. 11, 2020 at 9:29 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - Bangor Police are investigating a death at a home on outer Union Street.

Officers were called to the residence around 8:30 last night after a 911 call about a possible unconscious man.

When police arrived, they reportedly found a man that was injured and unresponsive. When paramedics arrived, they determine the man had died.

Detectives and evidence technicians from the Bangor Police Department are now on scene. Bangor Police say this appears to be an isolated incident.

Yellow crime scene tape and evidence markers can be seen on the property.

An autopsy will be performed at the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner in Augusta.

