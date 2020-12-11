Cloudy Tonight, Late Day Mix North & Light Rain South Tomorrow

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) -The wind across Maine will swing from the southwest into the northwest tonight as a cold front slides southeast across the state. Under a mostly cloudy sky the temps tonight will dip into the 20s to around 30 degrees, which is about 10° above normal for the middle of December.

A storm currently moving northeast through the middle of the country will move up to the west of New England tomorrow night and Sunday. As the primary storm slides up to our north a weak secondary storm will develop over Southern New England later tomorrow and then slide up into the Gulf of Maine tomorrow night and early Sunday morning. The combination of high pressure centered over Quebec and the weak secondary storm staying just to our southeast will keep the wind at the surface blowing out of the northeast, which will cause the temps at the surface tomorrow night and early Sunday to remain just cold enough north of the Bangor Region to produce a wintry mix of precipitation. It currently appears the precipitation will remain all rain over southern and coastal parts of Maine, with any brief wintry mix around the Bangor Region tomorrow evening changing to plain rain by midnight or shortly thereafter. Any lingering precipitation will likely taper off and end Sunday morning, except across far northern parts of the state, where the light wintry mix will continue much of day.

Areas north of Moosehead Lake and Baxter State Park will see snow, with some sleet and freezing rain mixing in late Saturday night and Sunday morning, with anywhere from 3″ to as much as 7″ of snow and ice accumulating. The current thinking is that areas from Lincoln and Dover-Foxcroft up through the Greenville and Millinocket areas will start as snow and an icy before changing late Saturday night or Sunday morning to a combination of freezing rain and rain, with 1 to 3″ of snow and ice possible. In the Bangor Region and just to the north and west any snow and ice accumulations will likely be a coating to maybe as much as 1″. Areas south of Bangor and along the coast will likely see little if any snow or ice as the atmosphere both at the surface and aloft will remain above freezing. The combination of snow, sleet and freezing rain over interior Maine, especially north and west of Bangor will likely lead to slippery travel tomorrow evening through part of Sunday morning and thus a First Alert Weather Day remains up for tomorrow night and early Sunday.

As the storm moves off to our northeast any mixed precipitation across northern parts of Maine will come to an end Sunday evening. A gusty northwest breeze on the backside of the departing storm will bring New England generally fair but cold conditions Tuesday and likely Wednesday as well. A storm moving northeast off the Mid-Atlantic Coastline may be close enough to New England to bring some snow to our area later Wednesday night or Thursday, but the storm may also stay out to sea and have little if any impact on the conditions across the Pine Tree State.

Tonight: Mostly cloudy, with a southwest breeze becoming northwest between 5 and 10 mph and low temps in the 20s to near 30.

Saturday: Mostly cloudy, late day light snow and mix possible, with a northeast breeze under 10 mph and high temps in the mid-30s to lower 40s.

Saturday night: Snow to mix north and any mix to light rain south, with temps in the upper 20s to mid-30s.

Sunday: Cloudy, light wintry mix likely north, with a variable wind under 10 mph and highs in the 30s to low 40s south.

Monday: Variably cloudy, with scattered snow showers possible north and high temps in the 30s.

Tuesday: More sun than clouds, cold and breezy, with highs in the upper teens to mid-20s.

Wednesday: Fair, breezy and cold, with highs in the mid-teens to lower 20s.

