Advertisement

Church in Town Hill to host “A Night in Bethlehem’ drive-in

The stage for the Nativity Scene at River Church in Town Hill.
The stage for the Nativity Scene at River Church in Town Hill.(Bryan Sidelinger)
Published: Dec. 11, 2020 at 6:33 PM EST|Updated: 58 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOWN HILL, Maine (WABI) - The River Church in Town Hill has put together a unique, socially distanced Christmas event.

It’s a drive-in event called ‘A Night in Bethlehem,’ and it works just like a drive-in movie. People are invited to sit in their cars in the church parking lot as a live cast of wisemen and shepherds reenacts the story of the beginning of Christmas. You can listen through a designated radio station.

There will be a full choir and even some live animals.

“I have an incredible group of volunteers who have just put their heart and soul into making this work well,” said director Kaylee Stockley. “It has definitely been a really great experience.”

”A lot of the festivities have been cancelled,” added Nancy Patterson. “And we’re just really excited to be able to celebrate with not only our community but the surrounding communities. The real reason for the season in this safe way.”

The first two shows are Friday the 11th at 6 and 7 o’clock.

River Church is also doing two shows next Friday at 6 and 7.

For more information, call (207) 288-3038.

Copyright 2020 WABI. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police respond to Wilson Street in Brewer for serious crash.
Bangor man charged after Brewer crash sends four people to hospital
A Jackson Lab security vehicle blocks traffic on Lower Main Street in Bar Harbor Thursday.
Pedestrian struck and killed in Bar Harbor
Maine COVID-19 statistics, updated Dec. 11
Another 4 Mainers die as new COVID-19 infections remain high
Detectives and evidence technicians from the Bangor Police Department actively investigating...
Death investigation at Bangor home
New coronavirus statistics released by Maine CDC for Wednesday, December 10th
Maine reporting more than 400 new cases of coronavirus for the third time this week

Latest News

A scary scene in Dexter when a small plane flipped on a runway.
No one hurt after small plane flips on runway in Dexter
Ten projects and ideas pitched by organizations from Maine’s aquaculture sector to help better...
Maine Sea Grant announces ‘Bouy Maine’ pitch-contest winners
Desert Harvest made the move from North Carolina to Ellsworth.
North Carolina business makes the move to Ellsworth
Cloudy Tonight, Late Day Mix North & Light Rain South Tomorrow
Cloudy Tonight, Late Day Mix North & Light Rain South Tomorrow