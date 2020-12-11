Church in Town Hill to host “A Night in Bethlehem’ drive-in

TOWN HILL, Maine (WABI) - The River Church in Town Hill has put together a unique, socially distanced Christmas event.

It’s a drive-in event called ‘A Night in Bethlehem,’ and it works just like a drive-in movie. People are invited to sit in their cars in the church parking lot as a live cast of wisemen and shepherds reenacts the story of the beginning of Christmas. You can listen through a designated radio station.

There will be a full choir and even some live animals.

“I have an incredible group of volunteers who have just put their heart and soul into making this work well,” said director Kaylee Stockley. “It has definitely been a really great experience.”

”A lot of the festivities have been cancelled,” added Nancy Patterson. “And we’re just really excited to be able to celebrate with not only our community but the surrounding communities. The real reason for the season in this safe way.”

The first two shows are Friday the 11th at 6 and 7 o’clock.

River Church is also doing two shows next Friday at 6 and 7.

For more information, call (207) 288-3038.

