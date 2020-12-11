Advertisement

Boil water order issued for Stonington

This order is in effect until further notice.
This order is in effect until further notice.
(MGN)
By Courtney Cortright
Published: Dec. 10, 2020 at 7:26 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
STONINGTON, Maine (WABI) - A boil water order has been issued for Stonington.

That according to officials.

Stonington Water Company are asked to boil all water for a minute at a rolling boil before consuming it.

That includes drinking, brushing your teeth, washing foods, and making ice cubes.

This order is in effect until further notice.

According to the notice, if you have questions you can contact the State of Maine Drinking Water Program at 287-2070 during normal business hours.

Here is the notice:

“Due to the possibility of unsafe water, Stonington Water Company consumers are directed to Boil All Water for one minute at a rolling boil before drinking, making ice cubes, washing foods, brushing teeth, or in any other activity involving the consumption of water. This Order shall remain in effect until further notice! Questions regarding this notice can be directed to the State of Maine Drinking Water Program at 287-2070 during normal business hours.”

