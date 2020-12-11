Belfast students raising money for graduation celebration with festival of trees

BELFAST, Maine (WABI) -Belfast Area High School is hosting a festival of trees to raise money for a graduation celebration.

”I just got out of online classes. I’m only in school two days a week. It’s definitely a challenge.”

Sawyer Carson is a senior at Belfast Area High School. His mother, Meg Salmon-Carson, is one of the parents working to provide the senior class with a fun, safe Project Graduation.

“We’ve had some very creative people this year. We have a Halloween tree that’s valued at about 4 or 500 dollars. We have a jewelry tree that’s valued at over a thousand dollars.”

They haven’t yet worked out the details of what Project Graduation will look like but hope to raise enough money to make it memorable.

“The outpouring of support from the community has been huge.” says Sheila Hall, another parent, and general manager of Angler’s restaurant in Searsport. “It’s been a really difficult year for businesses with COVID, and for everybody to step up the way that they have and to be able to contribute what they have has just been amazing and overwhelming.”

“We’ve got gift cards on every single tree.” says Sawyer. “Everything is local just to support us.”

“We have one tree that is just covered with local gift cards that is worth about eight or nine hundred dollars.” added his mother.

If you can’t make it in person or you’re concerned about safety, they have options to purchase tickets curbside or online.

“We’re going to have it outside on a projector screen so all of our trees will be out there. You can visit us online. If your ticket is chosen and you win that tree, not only do you get all the prizes and the gift cards, but you also get the tree, the decorations, the lights, everything on it.”

They’ve also got 15 silent auction items ranging from a summer camp experience to a weeklong safari in South Africa.

“The year has been pretty tough on them, so hopefully it gives them something to look forward to.”

The festival of trees is located at Belfast Area High School and is open 8am to 6pm on the 12th and 9am to 3pm on the 13th.

