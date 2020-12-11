Advertisement

Another 4 Mainers die as new COVID-19 infections remain high

The Maine CDC reported 346 new coronavirus cases Friday
Maine COVID-19 statistics, updated Dec. 11
Maine COVID-19 statistics, updated Dec. 11(WABI)
By WABI News Desk
Published: Dec. 11, 2020 at 8:40 AM EST|Updated: 22 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AUGUSTA, Maine (WABI) - Another four Mainers have died with COVID-19 as new case levels remain elevated in the state. Two more Hancock County residents died, as well as someone from Penobscot County and another from Oxford County.

The death toll is now 250.

The Maine CDC reported 346 new cases of COVID-19 in the state Friday. It’s the fifth day over the 300-mark in December. Three of those days were over 400.

Before this month, daily infections in Maine never surpassed 300.

Active cases now stand at 4,512.

Another 50 Mainers recovered from the coronavirus for a total of 10,444 recoveries.

This story will be updated.

Copyright 2020 WABI. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A Jackson Lab security vehicle blocks traffic on Lower Main Street in Bar Harbor Thursday.
Pedestrian struck and killed in Bar Harbor
Police respond to Wilson Street in Brewer for serious crash.
UPDATE: Four people taken to a hospital after Brewer crash
New coronavirus statistics released by Maine CDC for Wednesday, December 10th
Maine reporting more than 400 new cases of coronavirus for the third time this week
State to provide one-time $600 payment to Mainers unemployed due to COVID-19
Crews were called to Yoder's Custom Sawing on the Bolstridge Road around 7:30 p.m. to find fire...
Multiple crews fight fire at Corinna sawmill Wednesday night

Latest News

The museum said it is closing voluntarily.
ART MUSEUM CLOSED
Museum officials say they want to protect their employees and guests and help prevent the...
Portland Museum of Art closes temporarily due to pandemic
Plans to build a land-based salmon farm in Bucksport are expanding.
Whole Oceans expanding plans for salmon farm in Bucksport
The company hopes to break ground in the coming months.
Whole Oceans expanding plans for salmon farm in Bucksport