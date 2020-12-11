Another 4 Mainers die as new COVID-19 infections remain high

AUGUSTA, Maine (WABI) - Another four Mainers have died with COVID-19 as new case levels remain elevated in the state. Two more Hancock County residents died, as well as someone from Penobscot County and another from Oxford County.

The death toll is now 250.

The Maine CDC reported 346 new cases of COVID-19 in the state Friday. It’s the fifth day over the 300-mark in December. Three of those days were over 400.

Before this month, daily infections in Maine never surpassed 300.

Active cases now stand at 4,512.

Another 50 Mainers recovered from the coronavirus for a total of 10,444 recoveries.

This story will be updated.

Copyright 2020 WABI. All rights reserved.