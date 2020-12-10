Advertisement

Wreaths Across America announces $300,000 challenge grant from Jersey Mike’s Subs

Jersey Mike’s Subs has made a $300,000 challenge grant to support the mission of ‘Remember, Honor, and Teach.’
Jersey Mike’s Subs has made a $300,000 challenge grant to support the mission of ‘Remember,...
Jersey Mike’s Subs has made a $300,000 challenge grant to support the mission of ‘Remember, Honor, and Teach.’(WDTV)
By Alyssa Thurlow
Published: Dec. 10, 2020 at 2:35 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLUMBIA FALLS, Maine (WABI) - Wreaths Across America Day is fast approaching.

One sandwich franchise is stepping up to make sure Wreaths Across America is able to complete their mission.

Jersey Mike’s Subs has made a $300,000 challenge grant to support the mission of ‘Remember, Honor, and Teach.’

This will help Wreaths Across America reach its goal of placing wreaths on every veteran’s grave at Arlington National Cemetery.

Just announced! Longtime supporter of the mission, Jersey Mike's Subs, has stepped forward to help us fulfill the...

Posted by Wreaths Across America - Official Page on Monday, December 7, 2020

Now through Monday, the 14th, every $15 wreath sponsorship made at www.wreathsacrossamerica.org/JerseyMikes will be matched by the company up to $300,000.

Due to COVID, wreath laying ceremonies will look a little different this year.

That won’t stop them from honoring our veterans.

“We’re going to be doing that. It will be much smaller in numbers because we’re abiding by all the COVID-19 regulations, but we will place wreaths, and we will say the names, and we will carry out the mission which is to, “Remember, Honor, and Teach,” said Karen Worcester, WAA’s executive director.

The 2020 Wreaths Across America Escort to Arlington begins on Tuesday, December 15! View the full escort route and...

Posted by Wreaths Across America - Official Page on Wednesday, December 9, 2020

The convoy to Arlington leaves Tuesday from Machias.

During the escort, you can follow along on the Wreaths Across America Facebook page.

Copyright 2020 WABI. All rights reserved.

Most Read

COVID-19 statistics in Maine, updated Dec. 9
New COVID-19 infections top 400 for second time in Maine, 7 deaths reported
State to provide one-time $600 payment to Mainers unemployed due to COVID-19
Crews were called to Yoder's Custom Sawing on the Bolstridge Road around 7:30 p.m. to find fire...
Multiple crews fight fire at Corinna sawmill Wednesday night
The department says the temporary bridge should be completed by spring 2021.
Northern Maine bridge to be replaced at cost of $11M
I-95 Crash in Augusta
I-95 crash in Augusta delays traffic Tuesday morning for hours

Latest News

guilty plea
Newport woman pleads guilty to embezzling more than $250K
Festival of Lights parade on December 19th.
Community Compass in Blue Hill planning Festival of Lights parade
Pingree calls for investigation into federal funds going to non-existent farm
Congresswoman: Investigate suspicious loan to mystery farm