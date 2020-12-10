Wreaths Across America announces $300,000 challenge grant from Jersey Mike’s Subs

COLUMBIA FALLS, Maine (WABI) - Wreaths Across America Day is fast approaching.

One sandwich franchise is stepping up to make sure Wreaths Across America is able to complete their mission.

Jersey Mike’s Subs has made a $300,000 challenge grant to support the mission of ‘Remember, Honor, and Teach.’

This will help Wreaths Across America reach its goal of placing wreaths on every veteran’s grave at Arlington National Cemetery.

Just announced! Longtime supporter of the mission, Jersey Mike's Subs, has stepped forward to help us fulfill the... Posted by Wreaths Across America - Official Page on Monday, December 7, 2020

Now through Monday, the 14th, every $15 wreath sponsorship made at www.wreathsacrossamerica.org/JerseyMikes will be matched by the company up to $300,000.

“Experiencing the placement of a wreath, and knowing the impact that one simple action has for so many, is truly meaningful. The thought of a headstone being left bare is unimaginable and it something we want to help make sure doesn’t happen.”

Due to COVID, wreath laying ceremonies will look a little different this year.

That won’t stop them from honoring our veterans.

“We’re going to be doing that. It will be much smaller in numbers because we’re abiding by all the COVID-19 regulations, but we will place wreaths, and we will say the names, and we will carry out the mission which is to, “Remember, Honor, and Teach,” said Karen Worcester, WAA’s executive director.

The 2020 Wreaths Across America Escort to Arlington begins on Tuesday, December 15! View the full escort route and... Posted by Wreaths Across America - Official Page on Wednesday, December 9, 2020

The convoy to Arlington leaves Tuesday from Machias.

During the escort, you can follow along on the Wreaths Across America Facebook page.

Copyright 2020 WABI. All rights reserved.