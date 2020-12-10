Wreaths Across America announces $300,000 challenge grant from Jersey Mike’s Subs
Jersey Mike’s Subs has made a $300,000 challenge grant to support the mission of ‘Remember, Honor, and Teach.’
COLUMBIA FALLS, Maine (WABI) - Wreaths Across America Day is fast approaching.
One sandwich franchise is stepping up to make sure Wreaths Across America is able to complete their mission.
This will help Wreaths Across America reach its goal of placing wreaths on every veteran’s grave at Arlington National Cemetery.
Now through Monday, the 14th, every $15 wreath sponsorship made at www.wreathsacrossamerica.org/JerseyMikes will be matched by the company up to $300,000.
Due to COVID, wreath laying ceremonies will look a little different this year.
That won’t stop them from honoring our veterans.
“We’re going to be doing that. It will be much smaller in numbers because we’re abiding by all the COVID-19 regulations, but we will place wreaths, and we will say the names, and we will carry out the mission which is to, “Remember, Honor, and Teach,” said Karen Worcester, WAA’s executive director.
The convoy to Arlington leaves Tuesday from Machias.
During the escort, you can follow along on the Wreaths Across America Facebook page.
