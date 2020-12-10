Advertisement

Video captures series of freeway crashes in California

Published: Dec. 10, 2020 at 7:57 AM EST|Updated: 19 minutes ago
ROWLAND HEIGHTS, Calif. (CNN) - A dramatic series of car crashes was all caught on camera.

It all started when a black Honda, trying to exit the freeway, hit a semi Wednesday morning in Rowland Heights.

The dashboard video shows that the truck and the driver of the Honda were able to make it safely to the right side of the road.

But the bad luck wasn’t over. Moments later, a truck and another car slammed into the Honda from the first accident.

Three people were hurt in the crashes and taken to the hospital.

The driver of the Honda was suspected of driving drunk and arrested.

