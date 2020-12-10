Advertisement

UMaine women’s basketball opens the season with road win over Providence

Millan leads the way with 30 points.
(WABI)
By Eric Gullickson
Published: Dec. 10, 2020 at 4:21 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - UMaine women’s basketball opens its season with an impressive win at Providence 62-48. The Black Bears led by Blanca Millan with a game-high 30 points and a career-high 14 rebounds in her first game back since tearing her ACL last season. Blanca now has 1,575 points moving into 32nd place on the America East all-time scoring list. The Black Bears got up 8-0 right out of the gate and never looked back as they start the season 1-0. Its Maine’s first game since they had their season cut short last March just prior to playing the America East championship game. Dor Saar had 8 points. Anne Simon had 9 points. Abbe Laurence added 10 points and 6 rebounds. Maine will stay in Rhode Island and face Rhode Island Friday night at 6 PM.

