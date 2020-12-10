UMaine student run project focuses on supporting tourism and local business

ORONO, Maine (WABI) - When people from out of state come to Maine, they’re probably visiting popular destinations like Bar Harbor.

But, a website run by UMaine students hopes to lead visitors as well as Mainers to some hidden gems.

Dr. Nory Jones, Professor at the University of Maine, said, “Putting in their best efforts to do whatever they can to promote these places that nobody knows about. Even people who have lived here their entire life.”

If you’re looking for a new place to explore look no further than Undiscovered Maine.

Dr, Jones added, “Undiscovered Maine which is Aroostook County, Downeast Maine, and Western Maine. We try to help promote them because they’re beautiful and nobody knows about them.”

Grace Graham is a student at the University of Maine. She said, “When people come to visit Maine those aren’t the places they are going to. They are going to Portland.... Acadia.... that’s why we have those particular regions.”

Undiscovered Maine is run by students at the University of Maine. It was started in 2012.

Dr. Jones said, “It’s been an evolution of the students coming up with these ideas all the time.”

The idea is to promote tourism and get people to shop local.

Dr. Jones explained, ”Create some awareness so people say, oh look at this, Aroostook County is so beautiful. It’s like going back in time 100 years, you know? Western Maine or Down East again at the old fishing villages. We are hoping to bring people in.”

Caitlyn Beaulieu, UMaine Student, said, “A big factor is the lack of digital literacy in those areas. A lot of those places don’t have websites and stuff. There are no ways to know about them, so what we’re trying to do is make it known.”

Aaron Stymiest is a student at the University of Maine. Stymiest said, ”A lot of time the small businesses are the driving force in the community in regard to the economy, so it’s really important to empower those.“

The website is pretty easy to navigate. If you’re looking to explore some of Maine’s “Hidden gems” there’s a whole page dedicated to that.

Students say if you’re looking for a new place to eat, hike or spot a new destination - this website has you covered.

They also worked to develop a itineraries page after talking with state legislators about a need for that. “These kinds of act like a guide. If people aren’t sure what they want to do, they might stumble across these and find something new to do.”

There’s plenty of information to browse including maybe finding the perfect holiday gift.

A certain jolly olde Elf told us about some wonderful local small businesses that have the perfect unique holiday gifts... Posted by Undiscovered Maine on Tuesday, December 8, 2020

Stymiest, explained, “A shopping guide so that people all over the place could still find a wonderful Maine made gift from the small business and one of our regions. We felt that was very important to have especially during COVID.”

The project isn’t only helping their communities, but their own skills.

Julianne Llerena, UMaine Student, said, “A great learning experience to have on top of my classes and you know, it just really opened up my eyes to what I can do.”

Dr. Jones, explained, “They’re just getting out there in learning how to create content and social media channels, management. They’re learning things like organization, time management, planning, working together, teamwork, collaboration.”

You can check out Undiscovered Maine a few ways:

- Website

- Instagram

-Facebook

