Advertisement

UMaine men’s hockey relieved by return to play announcement

UMaine hockey teams will both play at New Hampshire Friday and Saturday.
UMaine men's hockey relieved by return to play announcement
UMaine men's hockey relieved by return to play announcement
By Eric Gullickson
Published: Dec. 9, 2020 at 8:55 PM EST|Updated: 31 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ORONO, Maine (WABI) - UMaine hockey teams will both play at New Hampshire Friday and Saturday.

The men will be televised on NESN plus. The players were elated about the University’s return to play announcement.

“A huge sense of relief when we were finally cleared to play which was outstanding,” says UMaine head men’s hockey coach Red Gendron, “We ended up practicing last night, instead of in the morning, in hopes we could get the go ahead. I think the players were emotionally spent by the time we got on the ice and got rolling last night.”

Copyright 2020 WABI. All rights reserved.

Most Read

I-95 Crash in Augusta
I-95 crash in Augusta delays traffic Tuesday morning for hours
COVID-19 in Maine, updated Dec. 8
Maine CDC reports 12 new coronavirus-related deaths, 277 cases
COVID-19 statistics in Maine, updated Dec. 9
New COVID-19 infections top 400 for second time in Maine, 7 deaths reported
Maine CDC Director announces changes to COVID-19 case investigations
Maine CDC Director says changes being made to positive case investigation
Spike in overdose cases
Spike in overdoses in Bangor area

Latest News

UMaine women's basketball set to open the season
UMaine women’s basketball set to open the season
North Haven and Vinalhaven cancel winter sports seasons
North Haven and Vinalhaven cancel winter sports seasons
UMaine Mens Hockey celebrates a goal at Alfond last season. The Bears home opener against UNH...
UMaine Mens Hockey, Womens Basketball to get underway this weekend
UMaine’s El Darwich signs pro deal
UMaine’s El Darwich signs pro deal