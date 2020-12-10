UMaine men’s hockey relieved by return to play announcement

ORONO, Maine (WABI) - UMaine hockey teams will both play at New Hampshire Friday and Saturday.

The men will be televised on NESN plus. The players were elated about the University’s return to play announcement.

“A huge sense of relief when we were finally cleared to play which was outstanding,” says UMaine head men’s hockey coach Red Gendron, “We ended up practicing last night, instead of in the morning, in hopes we could get the go ahead. I think the players were emotionally spent by the time we got on the ice and got rolling last night.”

