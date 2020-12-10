Advertisement

Swastika stickers found on Idaho Anne Frank Human Rights Memorial

‘Hate does not win’
Stickers featuring swastikas were found at the Idaho Anne Frank Human Rights Memorial.
Stickers featuring swastikas were found at the Idaho Anne Frank Human Rights Memorial.(Source: Wassmuth Center for Human Rights, CNN)
By CNN staff
Published: Dec. 10, 2020 at 4:20 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BOISE, Idaho (CNN) – Police are investigating hate messages found at the Idaho Anne Frank Human Rights Memorial.

The Wassmuth Center for Human Rights says stickers featuring swastikas and the phrase “we are everywhere” were found throughout the memorial.

The Idaho Anne Frank Human Rights Memorial was built as a physical statement of our shared values. One of those values includes standing up to confront hate.

Posted by Wassmuth Center for Human Rights on Wednesday, December 9, 2020

Investigators are reviewing surveillance video for possible suspects.

Police say they take all instances of hate messaging seriously and are committed to finding the culprits.

Tonight this is the statue of Anne Frank! Tell me that this is Boise! Hate does not win.

Posted by Wassmuth Center for Human Rights on Wednesday, December 9, 2020

Copyright 2020 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

COVID-19 statistics in Maine, updated Dec. 9
New COVID-19 infections top 400 for second time in Maine, 7 deaths reported
State to provide one-time $600 payment to Mainers unemployed due to COVID-19
Crews were called to Yoder's Custom Sawing on the Bolstridge Road around 7:30 p.m. to find fire...
Multiple crews fight fire at Corinna sawmill Wednesday night
The department says the temporary bridge should be completed by spring 2021.
Northern Maine bridge to be replaced at cost of $11M
I-95 Crash in Augusta
I-95 crash in Augusta delays traffic Tuesday morning for hours

Latest News

Shirley and Emma Jean Roberson celebrate their 73rd wedding anniversary on Dec. 14, 2020.
Alabama couple to quietly mark 73rd wedding anniversary
A Colorado girl wrote to Santa, asking him to stop her sadness after her father and grandmother...
Girl asks Santa to stop her sadness
Hanukkah sign
Hanukkah celebrations go virtual, provide message of resilience
In Pixar’s Toy Story franchise, Sheriff Woody is known to get separated from his owner, so when...
Missing Woody doll made Home Depot ‘employee’ before reunion with owner
President Donald Trump addresses the crowd at a rally for U.S. Senators Kelly Loeffler, R-Ga.,...
Federal judge casts doubt on Trump’s Wisconsin lawsuit