Shopping local in Castine could get you a prize gift basket

The prize for the 'Shop Local' contest in Castine is a gift basket valued at $150
The prize for the 'Shop Local' contest in Castine is a gift basket valued at $150(Bryan Sidelinger)
By WABI News Desk
Published: Dec. 9, 2020 at 8:03 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
CASTINE, Maine (WABI) - Businesses in downtown Castine are getting together to offer a “Shop Local” contest.

Shoppers who make purchases at a variety of Castine stores, as well as several online venues, will be entered to win a gift basket filled with merchandise from those businesses. The contest runs through December 24th and the winner will be selected January 8th.

”We have some really unique shops,” said Lisa Simpson Lutts of the Castine Merchants Association. “I like to say we have some really quality shops that have really interesting things. A little bit of everything, from a bookstore, to art galleries, to a store that carries women’s clothing, and a vintage record shop.”

The gift basket is valued at $150.

To learn more about holiday shopping and store hours, visit Castine’s tourism website at castine.me.us.

