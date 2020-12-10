Senator King wants data on pandemic impact on kids’ mental health

PORTLAND, Maine (AP) - Maine’s independent senator has introduced a proposal to collect better information about the impact of childhood trauma on long-term health.

Sen. Angus King says the coronavirus pandemic motivated him to propose the bill.

He says America’s children “have experienced an unprecedented number of changes this past year, as they’ve had to break their usual routines” and “stay distant from friends and loved ones.”

King’s proposal would authorize $10 million per year for five years to help the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention research and data collection efforts about childhood trauma and long-term health.

