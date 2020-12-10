Advertisement

Report on Maine economy looks at racial inequality and pre-K

(Gray tv)
By Associated Press
Published: Dec. 10, 2020 at 3:49 PM EST|Updated: 6 minutes ago
PORTLAND, Maine (AP) - A report on Maine’s economy in 2019 reveals inequity in quality of life along racial lines and the importance of early childhood education.

The Portland Press Herald reports the annual report from the nonpartisan Maine Economic Growth Council uses a number of measures to compare Maine’s economy to New England and the United States.

The report added a measure of racial income inequity this year and found that between 2014-2018 income for people of color in the state was 39% less than for white Mainers.

The report also found that 46% of 4-year-olds in Maine are enrolled in prekindergarten, which is well above the national and New England averages.

