Pingree calls for investigation into federal funds going to non-existent farm

(AP Photo/Robert F. Bukaty, File)
By Owen Kingsley
Published: Dec. 10, 2020 at 2:26 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
BANGOR, Maine (AP) - Congresswoman Chellie Pingree is calling for a federal investigation after emergency funds went to a farm in Maine that doesn’t seem to exist.

According to the Associated Press, the business is named Common Ground Organic Farm LLC and claims to be in Bridgton.

No such company is registered in the state.

The farm has received $1.2 million dollars in Paycheck Protection Program loans.

Federal authorities have not said if an investigation is ongoing.

