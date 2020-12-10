Pedestrian struck and killed in Bar Harbor

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - Police say a Trenton woman was killed this morning when she was hit by a car in a crosswalk in front of the Jackson Lab in Bar Harbor.

27 year-old McKenna Unobsky was in the crosswalk on lower Main Street just before 6 o’clock. We’re told the driver of a Jeep ran into her. Unobsky was pronounced dead at the scene. The driver was taken to MDI Hospital.

Traffic was shut down along lower Main Street for more than three hours this morning while the scene was reconstructed. The accident remains under investigation.

