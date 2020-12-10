Partly Cloudy Tonight, Fair & Milder Friday

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) -A ridge of high pressure moving east off the Mid-Atlantic Coastline will bring Maine and the rest of New England a partly to mostly sunny end to our workweek tomorrow. A south to southwest breeze tomorrow will help usher a milder airmass into our area as high temp’s tomorrow afternoon will range from the mid-30s over northern parts of Maine to the upper 30s to mid-40s across the rest of the state.

A storm moving northeast up through the Great Lakes Region later Saturday and Sunday will bring a mixed bag of precipitation to Maine this weekend, with the bulk of the precipitation falling Saturday night and Sunday morning. It appears that the bulk of the daylight hours of Saturday will be precipitation free, with rain and snow developing across the Pine Tree State early Saturday evening and then continuing on and off through Sunday. The storm will try to track up to the west of New England, which would cause any mixed precipitation at the onset of the storm to quickly change to rain across southern and coastal Maine Saturday evening. Areas well north and west of the Bangor Region will likely remain cold enough, that most if not all the precipitation will fall as snow and an icy mix, as high pressure building across Quebec helps hold the cold airmass in place over northern Maine and northern parts of central Maine.

Areas north of Moosehead lake and Baxter State Park will see snow, with maybe some sleet and freezing rain mixing in from time to time, with 4 to as much as 9″ of snow and ice accumulating. The current thinking is that areas from Lincoln and Dover-Foxcroft up through the Greenville and Millinocket areas will start as snow before changing late Saturday night or Sunday morning to an icy mix of snow, sleet, freezing rain and rain, with 1 to 4″ of snow and ice possible. Areas south of Bangor and along the coast will likely see little if any snow or ice as the atmosphere both at the surface and aloft will remain above freezing.

If the storm takes a more easterly track and slides to our south before moving into the Gulf of Maine the precipitation will fall as a wintry mix during part of the storm even over southern and coastal parts of Maine as well. With the potential for some slippery roads Saturday night and Sunday we have declared Sunday a First Alert Weather Day.

As the storm moves off to our northeast any mixed precipitation across our region will come to an end either Sunday night or Monday morning. A northwest breeze on the backside of the departing storm will bring New England generally fair but cold conditions Tuesday and likely Wednesday as well.

Tonight: Partly cloudy, Lows between 17°-2°, with a light and variable wind.

Friday: Mix of sun and clouds. Highs in the mid-30s to low 40s. Southerly winds between 5-10 MPH.

Saturday: Mostly cloudy. A few snow and mixed showers possible across the north. Highs in the mid-30s to lower 40s. Northeast winds between 5-10 MPH.

Sunday: Periods of rain south and coast, with a wintry mix likely north, with highs in the upper 20s to low 30s north and mid-30s to low 40s south.

Monday: Variably cloudy, with scattered snow and rain showers possible and high temps in the 30s.

More sun than clouds and cold, with highs in the upper teens to mid-20s.

