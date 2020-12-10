Advertisement

North Haven and Vinalhaven cancel winter sports seasons

COVID-19 cases, logistics of travel, and lack of small schools to play in the area led to the decision
By Eric Gullickson
Published: Dec. 9, 2020 at 8:44 PM EST|Updated: 40 minutes ago
BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - As they did with fall sports, North Haven and Vinalhaven have cancelled winter sports. COVID-19 cases, logistics of travel, and lack of small schools to play in the area led to the decision. They are looking at intramurals and will consider playing exhibition junior varsity basketball games.

Old Town will resume winter sports training on Monday. Bangor School Committee voted this evening to approve holding high school winter sports.

