Newport woman pleads guilty to embezzling more than $250K

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - A Newport woman plead guilty to embezzling more than a quarter million dollars from two non profits she worked for.

56-year-old Sheri Walsh entered that plea in federal court in Bangor Thursday.

Court documents say that between June of 2015 and April of 2019 Walsh committed fraud by transferring funds from one organization to the other - then converting them for her own use.

Some of that money came from grants from the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency and the U.S. Department of Agriculture.

She faces up to 20 years in prison.

A sentencing date has not been set.

