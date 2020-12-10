New Ellsworth bakery making fresh sweet potato donuts

ELLSWORTH, Maine (WABI) - Oliver Prior had been wanting to make some extra money from home. When his hours at the Jackson Lab were cut due to the pandemic, he got the idea to make sweet potato doughnuts.

His wife Alexis was immediately on board. They’ve now turned their home kitchen into a commercial bakery and make anywhere from a few dozen to hundreds of doughnuts every morning. Doughnuts made from sweet potatoes are already a unique concept, and the flavors they’ve come up with at the Imago Dei Bakery set them apart that much more.

”We want it to just be an authentic, that you have an experience, that you may not have had anywhere,” Alexis said. “Yesterday, we did a pineapple macchiato, pineapple crush. We do a ginger molasses.”

They make four flavors a day based on preorders from the day before and always make some extras to sell to the public.

”We have regulars, and we know them by name, and we know what they want,” said Oliver. “They’ll say, ‘hey have you thought of anything for tomorrow?’ and we’ll say, ‘no, what do you want?,’ and they’ll think up the four flavors.”

Alexis does most of the baking and also owns Salt of the Earth Day Spa. They don’t have a traditional shop yet. You pick up the goods in the same spot they’re made.

‘Imago Dei’ is latin for ‘Image of God,” and it’s safe to say that faith plays a big part in the making of these doughnuts.

“Trust in the Lord with all your heart,” said Oliver. “You don’t lean on your own understanding, but in all ways acknowledge Him. He’ll direct your paths, and this is an extension of that.“

”I’ve seen what God can do in a lot of different situations in my own life, and you want that for other people,” Alexis added. “So for me, if we can share yummy tasting doughnuts with the community, and simultaneously share our life experiences, it’s huge.”

To order doughnuts from Imago Dei, message them on facebook.

