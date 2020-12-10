Neighbors spread cheer for all to see with light fight

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) -Families in one Bangor neighborhood are channeling their inner-Clark Griswold this year.

We found out the Fairmount Holiday Light Fight is about more than just decorations.

They twinkle - they glisten - they light up the night. Christmas lights undeniably spread cheer, so when Emilie Bronson Blair realized so many of her neighbors were decorating their homes bigger then ever this year, she decided to make things a little interesting.

“A little friendly neighborhood light fight,” she says.

She decided to invite neighbors to enter their home in The Fairmount Holiday Light Fight. Nearly 30 homes throughout the neighborhood are taking part and being judged on different categories like most creative, brightest, most colorful, and favorite street. People can drive around and take in the lights as families around the neighborhood have lit up their homes for the friendly competition.

“We went with a theme of snowmen because I put snowmen in my bay window every year, and we were out shopping, and I came across this little guy, and I had to get him,” says Judi Michalik.

Michalik lives on Elizabeth Avenue and has entered her home Blue Christmas.

“There’s no prizes. It’s just bragging rights ,” she says.

She says what’s happening in her neighborhood this year is about more than just lights.

“It’s a lot more than lights. It’s a sense of family and community that we all need right now and coming together that we all need.”

Her next door neighbor, Matthew Gagnon, says decorating this year was like a chain reaction.

“Our Frosty went up, and then our neighbor’s Frosty went up, so it’s been pretty, pretty fun,” he says.

He hopes his family’s festive gingerbread house makes others as happy as it makes him to share.

“I don’t care if we win. I just want to bring joy to people. I wish we could have hundreds more lights everywhere on our property, and I just hope everybody has fun.”

That’s really the hope behind this colorful contest - to spread light in a time that may be really dark at times for so many.

“I really hope that this light fight can show all our neighbors, from a distance, how much we love them and how much we want them to enjoy the holiday season,” says Bronson Blair.

For a map click here and for a ballot click here.

