Multiple crews fight fire at Corinna saw mill Wednesday night
A Penobscot County Dispatcher tells TV5 there is what he called a fully involved structure fire at 16 Bolstridge Road.
Published: Dec. 9, 2020 at 7:46 PM EST|Updated: 1 hours ago
CORINNA, Maine (WABI) - Multiple departments are fighting a fire in Corinna Wednesday night.
A Penobscot County Dispatcher tells TV5 there is what he called a fully involved structure fire at 16 Bolstridge Road.
That address is listed as the location of Yoder’s Custom Sawing.
The call for help fighting that fire went out around 7:30.
We have a crew on the way to the scene and will have more information as it becomes available.
Copyright 2020 WABI. All rights reserved.