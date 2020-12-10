Multiple crews fight fire at Corinna saw mill Wednesday night

CORINNA, Maine (WABI) - Multiple departments are fighting a fire in Corinna Wednesday night.

A Penobscot County Dispatcher tells TV5 there is what he called a fully involved structure fire at 16 Bolstridge Road.

That address is listed as the location of Yoder’s Custom Sawing.

The call for help fighting that fire went out around 7:30.

