Morning Snow Showers Possible, Sunny Breaks This Afternoon

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - Our Thursday looks like a decent day overall as an upper level disturbances exits the area during the morning and a ridge of high pressure begins to build into the area this afternoon. As the disturbance moves through, we will see the chance for some scattered snow showers across the state this morning. These could leave a coating in spots resulting in some slippery travel this morning. Snow showers will move out of the area as the morning progresses followed by some breaks of sunshine developing later this morning through the afternoon. Temperatures will be a bit milder today than they have the past few days with highs in the 30s to near 40°. Skies will be partly cloudy on average tonight and should allow a good chance to see the Northern Lights tonight. Temperatures will drop back to the 20s for lows in most locales.

High pressure will bring us a decent day Friday as it slides to our east. We’ll start the day with a little bit of sunshine in most spots but clouds will quickly take over as another disturbance approaches. Temperatures on Friday will range from the mid-30s to low 40s from north to south across the state.

Our weekend, still looks 50/50 with Saturday being the best day. Saturday will feature mostly cloudy skies. There’s a chance we could see a few rain and snow showers by late afternoon but overall the bulk of the day looks dry at this point. Temperatures on Saturday will be in the mid-30s to low 40s. Steadier precipitation will arrive Saturday evening and continue Saturday night as low pressure heads toward the Lower Great Lakes Region. Light snow, an icy mix and rain will develop Saturday night and continue through the day Sunday. Right now, it looks like precipitation will be in the form of snow and icy mix from Dover-Foxcroft to Lincoln northward and some icy mix and rain elsewhere. The heaviest precipitation will fall Saturday night and early Sunday with lighter precipitation through the day Sunday. Temperature on Sunday will be in the 30s to low 40s, warmest along the coast. This will not be a major storm by any means. We are not expecting heavy amounts of precipitation nor the strong, damaging winds like we’ve seen in our past few storms but this will still be enough to make for some tough travel conditions especially away from the coast Saturday night where things could be icy. Accumulating snow of a few inches is most likely for areas north of Greenville and Millinocket. Of course, the storm is still several days so we’ll keep you posted on the details as we get closer.

Today: Scattered snow showers possible this morning then partly to mostly cloudy this afternoon. A bit warmer with highs between 32°-41°. Northwest wind 5-10 MPH.

Tonight: Partly cloudy. Lows between 19°-29°. Light and variable wind.

Friday: Mostly cloudy. Highs between 34°-44°. Light wind will become south/southwest 5-10 MPH.

Saturday: Mostly cloudy. A few rain and snow showers possible late. Highs in the mid-30s to lower 40s.

Sunday: Snow and mix likely inland, mix and rain coast. Highs in the 30s to low 40s.

Monday: A few morning snow showers possible then brightening skies. Breezy and turning colder. Highs in the 30s to low 40s, falling during the afternoon.

