Man who was serving 90-year sentence for marijuana released

By Associated Press
Published: Dec. 10, 2020 at 1:22 AM EST|Updated: 42 minutes ago
FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. (AP) - Richard DeLisi is a free man after serving 31 years of a 90-year sentence for selling marijuana.

The 71-year-old walked out of a Florida prison Tuesday saying he’s not bitter about the lost years and prefers to focus on creating memories with his family.

According to The Last Prisoner Project, DeLisi was believed to have been the longest serving nonviolent cannabis prisoner. He was sentenced to 90 years in 1989 at the age of 40.

While he was in prison, his wife, parents and 23-year-old son all died.

On Tuesday, he met two granddaughters for the first time and ate at his favorite crab restaurant.

