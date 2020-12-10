Man who fled to Maine sentenced for 1996 Massachusetts rape

DEDHAM, Mass. (AP) - A man already behind bars after being convicted of raping a woman in Massachusetts in 1996 has pleaded guilty to a second rape the same year.

The Patriot Ledger reports that 62-year-old Ivan Keith, who fled to Maine where he lived under an alias for years to avoid prosecution, was sentenced Wednesday in Norfolk Superior Court to up to 20 years in prison after pleading guilty to aggravated rape and other charges in connection with a 1996 rape in Quincy.

The sentence will be served at the same as an identical sentence he received in Plymouth County last month after pleading guilty to raping a woman in West Bridgewater.

