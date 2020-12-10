Advertisement

Maine’s bishop: Support ‘common good,’ get COVID-19 vaccine

Bishop Robert Deeley of the Diocese of Portland says he has been fielding questions from Christians in the state about his perspective on the vaccine.
(WRDW)
By Associated Press
Published: Dec. 10, 2020 at 10:54 AM EST|Updated: 25 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PORTLAND, Maine (AP) - The bishop of Maine’s Roman Catholic diocese is calling on all Christians and everyone else to get the new coronavirus vaccine when it’s available to them.

Bishop Robert Deeley of the Diocese of Portland says he has been fielding questions from Christians in the state about his perspective on the vaccine.

He said Thursday he unequivocally supports vaccines for everyone.

Deeley says he is concerned about enough people using the vaccine in Maine because the state has had lower than average rates of vaccine uptake in the past.

The state has reported more than 14,800 cases of the coronavirus since the pandemic started.

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

COVID-19 statistics in Maine, updated Dec. 9
New COVID-19 infections top 400 for second time in Maine, 7 deaths reported
State to provide one-time $600 payment to Mainers unemployed due to COVID-19
The department says the temporary bridge should be completed by spring 2021.
Northern Maine bridge to be replaced at cost of $11M
Crews were called to Yoder's Custom Sawing on the Bolstridge Road around 7:30 p.m. to find fire...
Multiple crews fight fire at Corinna sawmill Wednesday night
I-95 Crash in Augusta
I-95 crash in Augusta delays traffic Tuesday morning for hours

Latest News

In this July 27, 2020, file photo, Nurse Kathe Olmstead, right, gives volunteer Melissa...
US experts convene to decide whether to OK Pfizer vaccine
The deadliest day of the pandemic in the U.S. was Wednesday.
US reaches single-day toll of 3,100 coronavirus-related deaths Wednesday
The deadliest day of the pandemic in the U.S. was Wednesday.
US reports more than 3,000 deaths from coronavirus Wednesday
A shopper walks past a store displaying a hiring sign in Wheeling, Ill., Saturday, Nov. 28, 2020.
US jobless claims jump to 853,000 amid resurgence of virus