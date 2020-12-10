Advertisement

Mainer could become the first woman to land on the moon

Published: Dec. 10, 2020 at 6:38 AM EST|Updated: moments ago
BREVARD COUNTY, FLORIDA (WMTW) - A Mainer could be the first woman on the moon.

NASA announced Wednesday that Caribou native Jessica Meir will join with 17 other astronauts who will train as part of the Artemis moon-landing program.

Standing underneath one of the last remaining Saturn V rockets from the Apollo program, Vice President Mike Pence introduced the astronauts during his last meeting as chair of the National Space Council.

Meir served aboard the ISS from Sept. 2019-April 2020. She spent 205 days in space, making 3,280 orbits of Earth during a trip of 86.9 million miles. Meir conducted the first of three all-woman spacewalks with crewmate and now fellow Artemis teammate, Christina Koch, totaling 21 hours and 44 minutes.

“If you think again to those Apollo missions, they had a profound impact on many aspects of our culture and society stimulating participation and interest in growth in all of the stems field. Science, technology, engineering and math. And of course, those had ramification far beyond exploration that our society benefits from today,” said Meir.

These 18 were chosen from NASA’s roster of 47 active astronauts. Two have flown to space during the shuttle program. Five, including Meir and Koch, have been on the ISS. Nine astronauts have yet to go into outer space.

NASA hopes to land the next man and first woman on the moon by 2024.

The last person on the moon was Apollo 17 commander Gene Cernan in December 1972.

