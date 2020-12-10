Maine State Library moves to new, temporary building

AUGUSTA, Maine (WABI) - The Maine State Library is moving to a new, temporary location.

Renovations have started at the state library’s original location.

Crews are in the process of moving the archives and books to 242 State Street, their new home for the next two years.

The remainder of the collections will be stored at a facility in Winthrop.

State Librarian Jamie Ritter says they’re trying to keep most of the old elements in their new space, including the popular news nook.

”We do live in this digital world and we have incredible digital collections, but some of the things we have are just unique and one of a kind,” said Ritter. “First and foremost to be able to ensure it’s protected and safe while this work takes place at the other building bringing it here is a big deal for us, and I think because not all of the collection is coming here I think we’ll be able to spotlight some of those unique collections and really draw attention to them.”

Renovations in the state library include asbestos removal and updates to heating and cooling systems.

Ritter says they expect to be set up in their temporary location at the start of the new year.

