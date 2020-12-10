Advertisement

Maine State Library moves to new, temporary building

Renovations have started at the state library’s original location.
Maine State Library
Maine State Library(WABI)
By Allegra Zamore
Published: Dec. 10, 2020 at 5:32 PM EST|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AUGUSTA, Maine (WABI) - The Maine State Library is moving to a new, temporary location.

Renovations have started at the state library’s original location.

Crews are in the process of moving the archives and books to 242 State Street, their new home for the next two years.

The remainder of the collections will be stored at a facility in Winthrop.

State Librarian Jamie Ritter says they’re trying to keep most of the old elements in their new space, including the popular news nook.

”We do live in this digital world and we have incredible digital collections, but some of the things we have are just unique and one of a kind,” said Ritter. “First and foremost to be able to ensure it’s protected and safe while this work takes place at the other building bringing it here is a big deal for us, and I think because not all of the collection is coming here I think we’ll be able to spotlight some of those unique collections and really draw attention to them.”

Renovations in the state library include asbestos removal and updates to heating and cooling systems.

Ritter says they expect to be set up in their temporary location at the start of the new year.

Copyright 2020 WABI. All rights reserved.

Most Read

COVID-19 statistics in Maine, updated Dec. 9
New COVID-19 infections top 400 for second time in Maine, 7 deaths reported
State to provide one-time $600 payment to Mainers unemployed due to COVID-19
Crews were called to Yoder's Custom Sawing on the Bolstridge Road around 7:30 p.m. to find fire...
Multiple crews fight fire at Corinna sawmill Wednesday night
The department says the temporary bridge should be completed by spring 2021.
Northern Maine bridge to be replaced at cost of $11M
I-95 Crash in Augusta
I-95 crash in Augusta delays traffic Tuesday morning for hours

Latest News

Augusta Fire Department
Augusta Fire Department’s longest tenured chief to retire after 27 years
Hanukkah sign
Hanukkah celebrations go virtual, provide message of resilience
Jacob Thiboutot was diagnosed with stage 4 neuroblastoma in June of 2016. He was just shy of 18...
Jacob's Story
Jacob Thiboutot was diagnosed with stage 4 neuroblastoma in June of 2016. He was just shy of 18...
Brownfield boy beats rare form of cancer, gives thanks to blood donors