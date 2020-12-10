Advertisement

Maine Economic Council releases 2020 Measures of Growth report

The report look at ways to move Maine’s economy forward while reflecting on the year.
Maine Economic Growth Council held a press conference about the report.
Maine Economic Growth Council held a press conference about the report.
By Courtney Cortright
Published: Dec. 9, 2020 at 9:52 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
AUGUSTA, Maine (WABI) - The Maine Economic Council’s 2020 Measure of Growth report is out.

It takes a look at ways to move Maine’s economy forward while reflecting on the year.

The report showcases how the state’s economy is doing with long term goals in mind.

It says Maine needs to pay more attention to it’s workforce numbers, racial/ethnic income equity and cost of business.

Of course, the COVID-19 pandemic was a topic since many local businesses are feeling the effects.

“The unexpected shock of the COVID pandemic and the resulting recession undoubtedly challenges Maine’s progress and is prompting permanent structural changes to our economy here in Maine. This has been an unprecedented supply and demand to shock to our economy,” Sheena Bunnell, University of Maine at Farmington, Maine Economic Growth Council said.

The council gave out gold stars for Maine’s air quality and safety along with Pre-kindergarten education.

To read the watch the full conference and to hear more about the report click here.

You can also go to this website.

