Lemoine Consolidated School looking festive for the holidays

The Lemoine Consolidated School looking festive. It's the first time the school has ever had lights for the holidays.(Bryan Sidelinger)
By WABI News Desk
Published: Dec. 10, 2020 at 4:40 PM EST|Updated: 50 minutes ago
LEMOINE, Maine (WABI) - Like many other schools this year, The Lemoine Consolidated School has had to change many of the things they do because of the Pandemic.

In an effort to find something they didn’t have to alter because of COVID, the school put out an invitation to community groups to reserve a spot at the school to hang Christmas lights.

And the community responded.

The school now has nearly 25-thousand lights adorning the building and the property, and is a festive “can’t-miss” if you happen to drive by.

”It’s beautiful,” said Principal Dawn McPhail. “We had a lighting ceremony last Thursday where we had music and our staff was outside waiving as people drove through and went by. We’ve had a lot of traffic coming by. We’re open 4 to 6:30, Monday through Friday, and so we have a lot of slow cars going by.”

The school says the lights will stay up until New Years Day.

