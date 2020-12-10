Maine reporting more than 400 new cases of coronavirus for the third time this week
406 new cases of COVID-19, no new deaths
Published: Dec. 10, 2020 at 8:35 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Maine (WABI) - For the second day in a row, the Maine CDC is reporting 406 new cases of coronavirus.
No new deaths being recorded due to the virus.
To date, 14,861 Mainers have contracted COVID-19 since the pandemic began in March.
Of those, 10,394 have recovered from the virus.
3,870 cases are still active.
At last report, 42 patients were in critical care in our state. 15 were on ventilators.
Southern Maine continues to be a hot spot with Cumberland County reporting 116 new cases.
York County with 91 and Androscoggin County has 62 new recorded cases.
Kennebec County reporting 36 new cases. Penobscot with 21.
Up in Aroostook County, they had 10 new cases.
