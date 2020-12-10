Advertisement

Maine reporting more than 400 new cases of coronavirus for the third time this week

406 new cases of COVID-19, no new deaths
By WABI News Desk
Published: Dec. 10, 2020 at 8:35 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Maine (WABI) - For the second day in a row, the Maine CDC is reporting 406 new cases of coronavirus.

No new deaths being recorded due to the virus.

To date, 14,861 Mainers have contracted COVID-19 since the pandemic began in March.

Of those, 10,394 have recovered from the virus.

3,870 cases are still active.

At last report, 42 patients were in critical care in our state. 15 were on ventilators.

New coronavirus statistics released by Maine CDC for Wednesday, December 10th
New coronavirus statistics released by Maine CDC for Wednesday, December 10th(WABI TV)

Southern Maine continues to be a hot spot with Cumberland County reporting 116 new cases.

York County with 91 and Androscoggin County has 62 new recorded cases.

Kennebec County reporting 36 new cases. Penobscot with 21.

Up in Aroostook County, they had 10 new cases.

County by county breakdown of new cases of coronavirus in Maine for Wednesday, December 10th
County by county breakdown of new cases of coronavirus in Maine for Wednesday, December 10th(WABI TV)

Copyright 2020 WABI. All rights reserved.

Most Read

COVID-19 statistics in Maine, updated Dec. 9
New COVID-19 infections top 400 for second time in Maine, 7 deaths reported
State to provide one-time $600 payment to Mainers unemployed due to COVID-19
The department says the temporary bridge should be completed by spring 2021.
Northern Maine bridge to be replaced at cost of $11M
Crews were called to Yoder's Custom Sawing on the Bolstridge Road around 7:30 p.m. to find fire...
Multiple crews fight fire at Corinna sawmill Wednesday night
I-95 Crash in Augusta
I-95 crash in Augusta delays traffic Tuesday morning for hours

Latest News

Maine unemployment figures, week ending Dec. 5
Initial unemployment claims in Maine rise, following national trend
UPS delivers first COVID-19 vaccine to Maine
First shipment of COVID-19 vaccine comes to Maine
Maine native Jessica Meir making history again with follow female astronaut for new Guinness...
Mainer could become the first woman to land on the moon
Businesses in downtown Castine are getting together to offer a “Shop Local” contest.
Shopping local in Castine could get you a prize gift basket