First shipment of COVID-19 vaccine comes to Maine

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - The first shipment of the COVID-19 vaccine has come to Maine.

It is not known yet whether this is the Pfizer or Moderna vaccine, but it is being districuted by McKesson.

According to Ed Kennerly, UPS Division Manager seven shipments of the vaccine are expected to be delivered across the state Thursday.

One shipment is coming to Bangor International Airport and being brought to Eastern Maine Medical Center.

Two shipments are being brought to Portland International Jetport.

One shipment is bring brought to each of Presque Isle International Airport, Auburn-Lewiston Airport, and LaFleur Airport in Waterville.

This is a developing story and we will update it as information becomes availble.

