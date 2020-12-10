Ellsworth Public Library holds virtual holiday book talk

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - An opportunity for people to share their favorite books of the year.

The Ellsworth Public Library held a Virtual Holiday Book Talk Wednesday afternoon.

The books that we’re shared included adult fiction, non-fiction and kids books.

They wanted to offer suggestions for holiday gifts, or those looking for a new book to read.

One of Amy Wiseman’s favorite books, for example, was Writers and Lovers by Lily King.

”Writers and Lovers by Lily King, she’s a Maine author, it’s very well written, it’s semi-autobiographical. As a young thirty-one year old woman living in Cambridge, her mother her just died, she’s trying to figure out her life working in a restaurant and she wants to be a writer and she is working on a novel but she hasn’t had any success.”

If you’re looking for other book suggestions you can search Ellsworth Public Library online.

