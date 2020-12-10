Advertisement

Ellen DeGeneres has tested positive for COVID-19, show announces

In this May 26, 2010 file photo, Ellen DeGeneres arrives at the "American Idol" finale in Los...
In this May 26, 2010 file photo, Ellen DeGeneres arrives at the "American Idol" finale in Los Angeles.(AP Photo/Chris Pizzello, File)
By Gray News staff
Published: Dec. 10, 2020 at 12:44 PM EST|Updated: 10 minutes ago
(Gray News) - The Ellen Show’s Twitter account announced Thursday that Ellen DeGeneres has been diagnosed with COVID-19.

“Fortunately, I’m feeling fine right now,” she said. “I’ll see you all again after the holidays.”

DeGeneres joins a host of other celebrities that have tested positive for coronavirus, including Tom Hanks and Idris Elba.

Her TV talk show made headlines this summer amid allegations of a toxic workplace.

