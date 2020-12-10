COVID-19 vaccine has not arrived to Maine, according to Maine CDC

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - The Maine CDC says a COVID-19 vaccine has not arrived in Maine.

Thursday morning, officials with UPS told TV5 that a COVID-19 vaccine shipment arrived at various airports across the state and was being delivered to area hospitals.

We have now learned the shipment that UPS delivered Thursday morning was instead materials needed to support vaccine distribution such as face shields.

Those shipments were taken to Northern Light Eastern Maine Medical Center and other hospitals in the state.

