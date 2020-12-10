Advertisement

Congresswoman: Investigate suspicious loan to mystery farm

The business is named Common Ground Organic Farm LLC and it claims a Bridgton address, but no such company is registered in the state
(CBS File)
By Associated Press
Published: Dec. 10, 2020 at 12:46 PM EST|Updated: 6 minutes ago
PORTLAND, Maine (AP) - A congresswoman and organic farmer in Maine wants the federal government to investigate an emergency federal loan made to a supposed farm in her state that doesn’t seem to exist.

The farm has received a $1.2 million loan from the federal Paycheck Protection Program.

Democratic Rep. Chellie Pingree told the Portland Press Herald the federal Small Business Administration should investigate the farm and the loan.

Federal authorities have not said whether an investigation is ongoing.

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

