Concerns over ‘uncertainties’ in offshore wind could impact Maine project

PORTLAND, Maine (WMTW) - The U.S. Government Accountability Office released a report Tuesday raising questions about the creation of offshore wind energy.

The GAO is a nonpartisan federal agency that provides information to Congress.

The agency’s findings have the potential to complicate the construction of planned installations including one announced by Gov. Janet Mills.

In November, Mills announced plans to build a first of its kind wind farm for research in the Gulf of Maine.

The Mills administration said the array would likely be 20 to 40 miles offshore in an area that allows for connection to the mainland electric grid with minimal impact on Maine fisheries.

“The research array is expected to contain a dozen or fewer floating wind turbines over approximately 16 square miles of ocean or less,” a release stated.

Concerns raised by the GAO stem from the Jones Act which requires certain commercial ships to be built and registered in the U.S.

Stakeholders told the GAO there are no Jones Act-compliant vessels capable of doing the job.

“Under the Jones Act, vessels carrying merchandise between two points in the U.S. must be built and registered in the United States. Developers are planning a number of offshore wind projects along the U.S. East Coast, where many states have set targets for offshore wind energy production. Stakeholders described two approaches to using vessels to install offshore wind energy projects in the U.S. Either approach may lead to the construction of new vessels that comply with the Jones Act,” the report stated.

There are proposed solutions but none are simple and all would be costly.

“Stakeholders identified multiple challenges—which some federal programs address—associated with constructing and using Jones Act-compliant vessels for offshore wind installations. For example, stakeholders said that obtaining investments in Jones Act-compliant WTIVs—which may cost up to $500 million—has been challenging, in part due to uncertainty about the timing of federal approval for projects,” the report also stated.

The Mills administration said last month they plan to file an application with the Bureau of Ocean Energy Management which has to sign off Maine’s planned array.

The agency expects to make a decision on a proposed project in Massachusetts this month.

Copyright 2020 WMTW. All rights reserved.