Community Compass in Blue Hill planning Festival of Lights parade

BLUE HILL, Maine (WABI) - An upcoming holiday themed parade is an effort to let people in the Blue Hill area in on what the Executive Director of Community Compass calls the best kept secret on the peninsula.

TV5 spoke with Jessica Valdez Thursday about the nonprofit.

They serve people from 10 different towns trying to get them help with whatever they need from heat, to unemployment, to food insecurity.

In an effort to get the word out, they’re holding a Festival of Lights Parade on Saturday, December 19th.

In a bit of a twist, this parade comes to the people.

“We’re going to be traveling from the Penobscot Elementary School down through Sedgwick over the Deer Isle bridge into Deer Isle and into Stonington and ending at the Island Community Center,” explained Valdez. “We’ve got about 32 cars that are participating so far, everything from big trucks to little cars. They are going to be lit up so people can see and get some holiday cheer and have a sense of connection and community from a safe distance.”

That’s a 38 mile route!

They are still looking to add participants.

They ask those taking part to gather at Penobscot Elementary School at 3pm on that Saturday with a plan to leave around 3:30.

You can find a link to more on this event and Community Compass on their website and Facebook page.

Copyright 2020 WABI. All rights reserved.