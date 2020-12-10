Brownfield boy beats rare form of cancer, gives thanks to blood donors

BROWNFIELD, Maine (WABI) - Throughout this month we’re asking for your help in trying to reach our goal of 500 donations of life-saving blood.

We’re introducing you to a blood recipient who fought an aggressive type of cancer and he needed blood as part of his treatment.

Now, 6-years-old, Jacob Thiboutot and his family from Brownfield are encouraging folks to give the gift of life.

“I can’t imagine going through cancer treatment in this pandemic and not having the resources available that you need to get through it,” said Jacob’s’ mom, Laurie.

Laurie knows all too well what it’s like to watch a loved one go through cancer treatments.

Jacob was diagnosed with stage 4 neuroblastoma in June of 2016. He was just shy of 18 months old when doctors found a mass.

He underwent five cycles of chemotherapy.

“It’s sort of like a regiment they go through with the different stages and the different cancers, and they say with neuroblastoma they throw everything at it but the kitchen sink,” Laurie explained.

Thankfully, the tumor the doctors found reduced after chemotherapy treatments, but Jacob did still suffer some complications.

He spent 45 days in the ICU at a Portland hospital.

To keep friends and family up to date on his treatments, Laurie started a Facebook page called ‘Jacob’s Journey.’

Messages of love and support for Jacob came pouring in.

Many following along with ‘Jacob’s Journey’ on Facebook were encouraged to visit a local blood bank to give the gift of life.

“You can see the ups and downs of his treatment where if you saw this little boy, he looks normal. He’s fine and then a few weeks later he looks like inebriated thing because of the treatment he was going through, so the blood was continuously part of the treatment,” said Laurie. “We all go through phases where we’re like, if would be so nice to be able to help people or do something heroic, and this is the simplest thing we could do to do that. It just takes up a little bit of your time and that’s it, and you’ve saved somebody’s life.”

Laurie says this journey would not have been possible without the love and kindness they received from Jacob’s doctors and the community.

“Everyone always asked us how did you do it? I wouldn’t be able to do it. You would, because of the response that the community gives you. It helps you through it and you do,” Laurie said.

This silly and energetic boy just celebrated his 6th birthday.

The kindergartner has been in remission since May of 2017 - thanks in part to the many blood donations he received.

“Thank you for donating. Your blood helps save kids like me!”

If you are healthy, well, and qualified to give blood, please make your donation appointment here.

To make a monetary donation to the Red Cross visit their donation site.

