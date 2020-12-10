Advertisement

Ben & Jerry’s partners with Colin Kaepernick for new ‘Change the Whirled’ flavor

The non-dairy treat is made with fudge chips, graham cracker swirls and chocolate cookie swirls.
By Ed Payne
Published: Dec. 10, 2020 at 12:48 PM EST|Updated: 1 hours ago
(Gray News) – Ben & Jerry’s and Colin Kaepernick are bringing pints of activism to the frozen dessert aisle.

The ice cream chain and former NFL quarterback have partnered for the new flavor “Change the Whirled.”

“We both care deeply about and focus much of our time and energy on advancing issues of social and racial justice,” the company’s website says. “We both think ice cream creates joy and is a great way to bring people together.”

The non-dairy treat is made with fudge chips, graham cracker swirls and chocolate cookie swirls.

The partnership will benefit Know Your Right Camps, a group that deals with issues of social and racial justice.

Kaepernick says all of his proceeds will go to the group with matching support from Ben & Jerry’s.

The former San Francisco 49ers star gained notoriety in 2016 when he chose to kneel during the national anthem to call attention to the issues of racial inequality and police brutality.

